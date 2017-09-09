HYDERABAD: While all women face some sort of harassment in public spaces, it came as a shocking revelation to some young men and police officers who signed up for Community Led Action Programme by Police (CLAPP). CLAPP, a one-year long community partnership initiated in August 2015, is being implemented by International Foundation for Crime Prevention & Victim Care (PCVC), with support from US Consulate to fight gender violence.



The aim of the programme was to bring together youngsters and local police to understand and create sustainable strategies against gender-based violence which concluded on Friday. A handbook on processes that can be adapted to spread the message further was released by Swati Lakra, additional CP (Crime).

The project had 10 police officers from SHE Teams and 10 students from St Mary’s College who took part in a series of workshops and outdoor activities to claim various spaces in the city.



Stating that 99 pc of women are harassed at some point in their life, Swati Lakra said programmes such as CLAPP should be conducted in all kinds of spaces. “Difference in treatment of men and women begins at home and needs to change. The sensitisation programmes we conduct are at a personal level so that they understand better,” she said.