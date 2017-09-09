HYDERABAD: A day after receiving a complaint against hairstylist Jawed Habib for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods by giving advertisements, police registered a case against him on Friday.Practicing advocate K Karuna Sagar lodged a complaint with police stating that when he was surfing Twitter, he noticed an advertisement issued by Jawed Habib depicting a section of Gods and Goddess sitting in a saloon. In his complaint, Karuna Sagar said that Jawed Habib insulted a section of people by giving such advertisement.