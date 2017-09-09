HYDERABAD: The Customs officials have seized gold bars valued at around Rs 29.19 lakh from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Based on inputs, the personnel of Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized eight gold bars of foreign make, collectively weighing 932 grams, from the passenger who arrived here from Dubai by an Emirates flight yesterday, a Customs official said.

The man had concealed the gold bars in the pockets of his trouser and in the socks, the official said.

The passenger was questioned, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.