HYDERABAD: The first-of-its-kind Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), initiated by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, is set to go live in November. The project is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.ITMS, which works on real-time analysis of vehicular traffic movement, is expected to offer a range of benefits including traffic junction management, detection of violations as well as intelligent traffic routing and regulation by through automated alerts to commuters.

To identify potential emergencies without loss of time, police have acquired sound sensing devices that have been linked to the ITMS servers. These devices can detect unusual sounds of over 80 or 100 decibels within a 500-metre radius and alert the police. “Depending on the decibel level, emergency response teams would function,” explained a senior cop. The officer said the ITMS is also linked to a water-logging detector that can identify sites of water-logging. The detector will automatically inform commuters of alternate routes through public addressing systems such as virtual message boards and automated announcement systems, which are already interlinked.

“Once water reaches the preset point, the device raises an alarm to concerned officials to take immediate measures to prevent further trouble. As soon as it raises alarm, the ITMS will identify the possible amount of vehicular traffic that could reach the water-logging point and will direct commuters to take alternate routes, so as to avoid untoward incidents,” the officer said. A senior police official told Express that the State government had requested the PM to inaugurate the project. “A proposal has been sent by State government requesting PM to inaugurate the ITMS, which is hailed as one of the finest traffic management systems among third world countries,” the officer said.

Sound, water checks

Hyderabad will have 10 sound-sensing devices and 20 water-logging detectors. The sound sensing devices will be at Public Gardens, Khairatabad junction, Charminar, Jubilee Hills checkpost, Lumbini Park. Water logging detectors will at Model House, Lal Bungalow, Basheerbagh.