HYDERABAD: Hours after they were allegedly ‘thrown out’ by the NIMS hospital management, six victims of the Nerella torture, were shifted to a private hospital in Banjara Hills for treatment but had to allegedly face the same treatment there too. After waiting outside the emergency ward in NIMS till 10:30 pm on Thursday, no help came in from the NIMS who clarified that victims were already discharged. Following this, they moved to CARE. Similar to story at NIMS, the torture victims said they were admitted when they reached the hospital.



However, around 2:30 am, victims allege that hospital authorities pleaded with them to leave. “The staff said that they received calls from the government instructing them to stop any treatment. Following this, they asked us to leave. One doctor said that would not like to call for any trouble by treating us,” claimed Kola Harish, one of the victims. With no place to go, the victims with the help of BJP Dalit morcha leader and other opposition parties looked for lodges to spend the night. “We couldn’t find any place. Gaddam Nagaraju, state general secretary BJP Dalit morcha offered to let us sleep at his home in Kompally. We spend the night there and then left to Nerella,” added Harish.



Terming the allegations as false, hospital management said victims were admitted to emergency ward and their medical condition was assessed. “First aid was provided and the doctors then declared that they were fit to be discharged and they were sent home,’’ a spokesperson of the hospital said.

MLA, former MLA question each other on land distribution

A day after Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan claimed that about 900 acres were distributed among landless dalits in his constituency, TPCC SC Cell chairman and ex Manakondur MLA Areapalli Mohan questioned the claim and said only 145 acres were distributed. The former MLA alleged that MLA is misleading people with false figures. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mohan dared the TRS MLA to come for an open discussion on distribution of land to Dalits. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be ashamed of the land distribution in Gudem and subsequent incident, he said and ridiculed the government for self praising on land distribution scheme for Dalits.