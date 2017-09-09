HYDERABAD: In the sensational cases of alleged Blue Whale challenge deaths in India, the Hyderabad police who have been doing research to study the phenomenon, are sending teams to Jaipur, Lucknow and Pondicherry where cases have been reported.The detective department team of Hyderabad city police has made enquiries into the cases of suicides allegedly committed after receiving dares as part of a closed-loop Blue Whale challenge game and found that all the deaths may not be related to the challenge.



“There were no traces of Blue Whale challenge found in the suicidal death cases registered at Mumbai, Kolkata and Indore. There is a suspicion in the case registered at Madurai recently, as the deceased had a mark of whale on his arm,” said detective department Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Avinash Mohanty. The DCP, who has accessed the closed-loop game to find out how the challenges are received, shared, “It is a closed social media network which is popular and played mostly in west European and erstwhile USSR countries. The users cannot take the challenges, but the administrators of the game can only chose the person to challenge.”



He said in the enquiry done by the team of officials of detective department to find out about the challenge, it has been found that the suicide cases registered in Mumbai, Indore and Kolkata, were due to personal reasons and could not be attributed to Blue Whale challenge.

“Even in the case registered at Madurai, the sleuths there have identified that the boy had a failed love affair, though the exact reasons of suicide can be found only after receiving a report from Forensic Science Lab which is yet to analyse the phone’s data,” said DCP.



Three special teams are being sent to study the reasons and scenario of the events that happened and allegedly provoked the youngsters who were rescued before ending their lives in other cities. “We are sending three teams to study the cases of rescued teenagers at Jaipur in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and another at Pondicherry,” said Mohanty. Responding to a query, the officer said “So far, not a single such case of teenagers receiving Blue Whale death challenge has come to the detective department’s notice in the city, but the department wants to study the claimed cases and take preventive measures to avoid any such incident in Hyderabad.”