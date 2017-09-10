HYDERABAD: A Bangladeshi national, who was allegedly in possession of an Indian passport, along with his two sons was picked up by the intelligence officials here on Friday night.

On Friday, the Intelligence Bureau officials and the Counter Intelligence Cell sleuths of Telangana assisted by the Cyberabad police picked up Abdul Qayyum and his sons Hafiz Faizullah (18) and a minor boy (17) from his home at Sun City in Rajendranagar police station limits. However, his wife and daughter were not detained.



Speaking to the Express, Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said “We received inputs that a foreign national who has acquired Indian passport using forged documents was living here and was picked up.” Responding to a query, the commissioner said “We are just his antecedents since 2009 and questioning is on about how he possessed a passport. We did not find any links so far with any terrorist organisation and further investigation is on.” The 60-year-old Abdul Qayyum has reportedly come to India in 2009, with his family and lived in Uttar Pradesh for sometime before settling in Hyderabad. He has been into the business of making POP (Plaster of Paris) material used for interior designing works and managed to get a voter id card, Aadhar card and an Indian passport subsequently using false documents.



Panicked about the drama staged by the police at their home, Qayyum’s wife and daughter approached some advocates requesting help. Later in the day, the officials made Qayyum speak to his wife over phone and assured releasing him and her sons soon. While reports emerged about his alleged links to a terror accused recently arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, the same was denied by UP ATS officials.



“Qayyum has come to the city from Dubai 10 days ago. A Few days later, some police officials went to his house and checked the passport and had reportedly told him that everything was clear, but they detained the trio,” said advocate Khalid Saifullah quoting Qayyum’s family members. It is also learnt that Qayyum has obtained huge amount of money and purchased a house worth `50 lakh in Sun City area.