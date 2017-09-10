HYDERABAD: Old Bowenpally ward unlike many others in the city has good roads but the situation of sanitation has literally gone to pigs. The ward is a hub of piggeries and large groups of swine can be seen roaming around various areas of the ward. Add to this, the dumping of waste wherever open land is available.The best example of government apathy is Gangaputhra Sangham graveyard, located near Mansarovar Heights in Hashmathpet which has been turned into a dumpyard providing a suitable setting for many piggeries to mushroom. Large herds of pigs can be seen roaming and mating in the areas close to the graveyard.



Same is the case with an open piece of land in Anjaiah Nagar that leads to National Institute of Mental Health bus stop. The land is used to dump garbage or burn it by the GHMC workers, points out Abhishek, a resident of the ward.Not surprisingly, for a majority of residents in Old Bowenpally, unhygienic surroundings and fear of outbreak of diseases have become two major complains in their everyday lives, which gets nothing but apathy from the government.



When asked about the illegal piggeries, corporator of Old Bowenpally, M Narsimha Yadav said that pigs are being bred by a few communities who have already been warned for it. Water scarcity is a serious problem in the Old Bowenpally ward as many residents pay around `2,000 or above every month to buy water from commercial water tankers. “Besides paying maintenance charges of `1,200, we are forced to shell out `3,000 for every month for meeting our water needs. The government needs to ensure that this basic need is met,” said a resident of Sai Ram Heavens apartment.“We have requested our MLA to exclusively construct a new reservoir in Old Bowenpally. Construction works will be inaugurated in a month,” Yadav said.



Hashmathpet lake cries for attention

Hashmathpet lake, which was once clear has now been reduced to a sewage pool, thanks to household sewage that is let into the lake. The lake has been complately covered with water hyacinth, it raises a horrible stench and pigs breed on its .

Old Bowenpally residents can contact their corporator at 9849456766