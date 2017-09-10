HYDERABAD: While the Supreme Court is to hear an urgent plea regarding deportation of Rohingya Muslims, and it is most likely to give a verdict on Monday, the city police on Saturday informed that they are yet to take a final call. The police were earlier keen to begin the screening process to send back refugees to Myanmar if found to be living illegally in the city. At present, police maintained that a ground-level survey is being conducted in the city to identify those with recognised identity cards issued by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). “We will decide how to take stock of the situation in the next three to four days. Right now, a ground-level survey is being conducted to look at the number of people who came into the country years ago and if refugees made their way in the last few days. With thousands being killed in Myanmar, we will be taking an informed decision,” informed V Satyanarayana, DCP of South Zone.



Several civil society groups have been protesting against deporting this population back to Myanmar. On Saturday, a group of Muslim organisations came together to send a representation to the State government seeking help in getting IDs for at least 500 Rohingya Muslims living in the city as per their records.

“This is a planned genocide. Besides their villages being burnt down, they are also administering poison when they are going to hospitals for treatment. More than 4,000 Rohingyas living here in the city cannot be sent back there,” said Maulana Syed Qubool Baadshah, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

He along with several other local leaders will be approaching chief minister in the next few days to appeal against the deportation. A representation will be made by Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, MLA and also the general secretary of AIMIM. Besides this, they also planning to seek government’s intervention in issuing UNHCR cards to those who do not have them. The process of issuing identity cards is not simple, according to the members at the Confederation of Voluntary Associations who have been helping the Rohingyas in issuing ID cards. “The process takes more than three months. When they approach us, we send their applications to UNHCR. Officials will conduct an investigation and provide them with the cards,” said Mazher Hussain, from COVA.