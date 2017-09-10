HYDERABAD: In the words of senior journalist Amar Devulapalli, across several years communal forces have been curbing the voices of dissent and killing many they see as a threat to their power. Devulapalli was speaking at a programme titled ‘Gauri Lankesh: Free and fearless journalism’ in Lamakaan on Saturday.

The murder of Karnataka-based journalist Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday has been severely condemned by many across the country. Protests held in Hyderabad a day after she was shot dead, had seen the participation of organisations like National Alliance of Journalists, Telangana Working Journalists Federation, Hyderabad Union of Journalists and others. Devulapalli said since he started his career in journalism in 1975, he has come across 110 cases of the murder of journalists and thinkers