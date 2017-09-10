HYDERABAD: The fourth round of group discussion (GD) for the Hyderabad Youth Assembly, which is being organised collectively by Street Cause, an all student NGO and South India Shopping Mall will be held today. The NGO that is taking up the cause of working on the nation’s Sustainable Development Goals calls for the participation of interested candidates.

The venue for the group discussion is Carlton Business School, Surya Nagar Colony in Somajiguda in the city. Personal interviews will be held on September 17 and 24.