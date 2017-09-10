HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has constituted a committee with its officials and those from the revenue and irrigation departments on issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for permission for construction in plots abutting tanks and nalas, vicinity of lakes and full tank level areas. The committee has been formed to have proper coordination as well as for effective implementation of norms regarding building permissions.

The GHMC will involve the nala division of the corporation and the government’s revenue department in the process of issuing NOCs. It is observed that permissions for building on plots abutting tanks and nalas and in the vicinity of lakes and FTL areas are being granted with clearance and NOC from the irrigation wing of GHMC.

Though the irrigation department issues NOC, the actual widening of nala is being taken up by the nala division of GHMC. The revenue department’s inputs are also critical to issuance of NOC in the case of water bodies. The committee will consist of the joint collector of the district concerned, chief engineer (minor irrigation), GHMC chief engineer (lakes) and GHMC chief engineer (projects) and others.