HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old car driver, who duped an Information Technology (IT) employee on pretext of providing call girl services and collected amount, was arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday. According to police, on Friday, one Sudershana Reddy, 23, a software employee, lodged a complaint with police stating that he had noticed an advertisement in Locanto, an online website. The advertisement was posted by Saira Angel saying they would provide the call girls. Just out of curiosity, he contacted them. Then, the caller asked him to transfer an amount of D7,000 to his paytm account to provide the call girl. After receiving amount, the mobile number was switched off. Police registered cases and took up investigation. During the probe, police arrested accused.



The arrested is Kadamanchi Venkatesh, a car driver and a resident of Budaga Jangala Colony, Bureddypally village, Jadcharla mandal in Mahbubnagar district. The accused would post the advertisements in the Locanto website posing that he would provide the call girls with his phone number and user name as Saira Angel. If anyone contacts him for a call girl, the accused would tell them to transfer the money to his Paytm account.

After transferring the money to his Paytm account, the accused would transfer the same to bank account and withdrawn it through ATM. Later, he would put the victim’s number in black list and avoid their calls. Likewise, the accused had cheated many persons who showed interest for call girls in the website. The victims would not come forward to complaint as they feel it as shameful act,’’ the police said.