HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has recently directed the AP High Court Employees Mutually Aided Co-operative Housing Society not to make any further constructions on its land at Gachibowli in the city without obtaining prior permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice J Uma Devi, was disposing of an appeal made by Hussian Ali, a member of the society, and two other employees of the High Court, challenging an order passed by a single judge directing the GHMC not to interfere with the possession and enjoyment by the AP High Court Employees Mutually Aided Co-operative Housing Society of land in RR dist.