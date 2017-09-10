HYDERABAD: Two migrant labourers, who were compelled to return home after their employer had shut down the firm in Oman five months ago, returned here on Saturday. Bingi Ravi of Karimnagar district and Ganga Reddy of Jagtial district landed at the Rajiv Gandhi international airport. Though returning home was a great relief to the duo, they said they had a bleak future staring them in their face.

As many as 900 employees of Petron Gulf LLC, a construction and engineering firm, are learnt to have been rendered jobless. Five more persons hailing from Telangana, who lost their jobs with the firm, are likely to be repatriated on Monday.



According to Ravi (50), the Indian embassy in Oman had been financing their groceries and rent for the last few months. Ravi, who is the only breadwinner for his family, said that the employees of his firm had approached a labour court in Muscat following the firm’s closure. He said he had given the power of attorney to the Indian embassy to pursue the case. “They cannot play with our future. I wish the case reaches its logical conclusion and will get justice,” he said.



“We are thankful that the Indian embassy funded our return and provided us relief but there is no hope of alternative employment. As a construction material supervisor I was earning an amount equal to D40,000 a month. Now, I am clueless about how I will take care of my family,” he said. Ganga Reddy (47), narrated the same plight and said he saw no hope for a steady income job in a place like Jagtial. Lack of savings during his employment in Oman is worrying him now. “Forget savings, I can’t even afford the tickets for the bus which is taking me to Jagtial. Even for that I am depending on the Telangana government,” said Reddy who is worried about the future of his children, wife and parents.