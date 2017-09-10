HYDERABAD: With chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inviting prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first phase of the metro rail on November 28, Larsen &Toubro Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&THMRL) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) are developing parking and circulation facilities at metro stations.Of the 32 being developed by L&TMRHL and HMRL - 17 by the former and 15 by the latter - work on 13 complexes on the 30-km-long Nagole-Miyapur corridor, which is being readied for inauguration by Modi, has picked up pace. Of these, L&THMRL is developing seven and HMRL six.



These are Miyapur terminal station (open land, 5 acres), Kukatpally (part of school land, one acre), Balanagar (Huda truck terminal, 2 acres), Ameerpet (Chalees Makaan, 1.69 acres), Rasoolpura (Police Qtrs land, 1.50 acres), Parade Grounds (GHMC office, one acre) and Nagole terminal station (4 acres) by L&TMRHL; and Bharat Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Begumpet, Paradise, Secunderabad West and Uppal by HMRL.