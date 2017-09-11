HYDERABAD: We’ll admit it...we at City Express have a love-hate relationship with online shopping. While we love the fact that we can order a concealer AND a pizza while chilling in our pyjamas (or in the Arctic zone called the newsroom), we see how it can be risky to splurge on a new makeup product which we haven’t touched or felt in real life. This of course, doesn’t stop us — but often what gets delivered to our doorstep isn’t quite what we expected.“I bought a foundation from Nykaa and I thought it was my colour. My skin looked like some nasty light brown thing exploded on my face!” sighs Aarthi, whose foundation was several shades lighter in real life. Sigh...the things we have to undergo for vanity!



Here’s some preliminary knowledge that is always handy: know your undertones. Foundations are made keeping your undertones in mind — whether it’s warm, neutral or cool. Websites like Match My Makeup and apps like Jay Manuel Beauty App are really handy when it comes to this. They use colour matching technology to help find your shade without hitting the store. Match My Makeup even lists out alternatives to your current shade in over 40 brands. Phew!



Makeup artiste Anusha Swamy, urges everybody to first identify exactly what they need — and this includes going to the store. “Spend time at beauty counters — watching different foundations, taking notes about what you like best,” she says, asking us to keep in mind what finish (matte or luminous) you like, and what level of coverage you’re going for (light, medium, full).So what happens when you, like Aarthi, order a foundation that’s a shade lighter than your skin? “That’s not so bad. You can use a bronzer to deepen your shade or even mix foundations! It’s always better to go lighter if you’re stuck between two shades,” she says.



The internet is a great way to uncover hidden gems the you once loved. Use eBay and search for ‘MIB’, stands for ‘mint in box’ — which means it’s never been touched or used. This is a slight gamble as you don’t know where exactly you’re buying from — and there’s a chance they could come used, or even a knockoff. It could be dangerous. Is it a first-time seller or someone with poor reviews? Skip it. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. “I bought makeup off Amazon, at literally half it’s MRP. It looked like an original product when it arrived, but I got horrible rashes when I used it,” avers Manali Shroff, a student.



While eBay does sell hard-to-find beauty products — like that Estee Lauder lipstick you’d sell your right arm for, it’s almost guaranteed to be far, far past it’s expiration date. Another way to check for old or altered products is to ensure that the batch code is still intact on the bottom and hasn’t been scratched off, or even non-existent. If there is no image of the batch code, watch out! Keep an eye out for the details.



It is no secret that high-end makeup can easily cost an arm and a leg, which isn’t often worth it. Be a smart beauty shopper. With expiry dates always around the corner and a pay check that’s limited, apps like Drugstore Dupes come to your rescue. Created by Parisa Vassei, this app helps you find affordable alternatives to expensive products. You can search by category, product or brand name, etc. The only thing that’s lacking here are swatches, which would be helpful in seeing whether the ‘save’ item really looks like the ‘splurge’.



Websites like Purplee and Nykaa often have very good deals and discounts on specific brands that brick-and-mortar stores don’t. Niharika Kurien flocks to these quite regularly. “I buy everything I know I’m going to use — like my kajals, shampoos and conditioners, online and in bulk. I use gift coupons and get free gifts on items that are already discounted online. In-store can be expensive, and the variety is fewer compared to online.”Online shopping and in-store experiences have their benefits and drawbacks. While it’s mostly a matter of personal preference, the best approach would be not to see them as competition, but take a blended approach to get the best of both worlds.

AVOID BUYING THESE ONLINE

Pressed powders, Eyeshadow, Seasonal trend products, Makeup brushes

TOP FAVOURITES

Temptalia’s Foundation Matrix

Their ‘Start from Scratch’ feature has a quiz that helps you determine what your shade is based on your undertones. Then it lists out swatches and foundations- making the entire process very flexible & easy.

Authenticateit

Available on both iOS and Android, this free app verifies the authenticity of goods by scanning the barcode of the merchandise. It uses a GSI database to track the products— identifying grey areas and allowing retailers to verify themselves.

My Beauty Bunny & Buying Cruelty Free

Dedicated to cruelty-free dupes, these apps are for the environmental conscious beauty head. While it has a list of MAC and Benefit dupes, there isn’t variety. Hopefully, these two portals will get populated with time.