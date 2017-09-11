HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to collect dry garbage from door to door on every Wednesday and Saturday and these days are to be observed as ‘Dry Waste Collection Days (Podi Roju)’. The proposed initiative will ensure that dry and wet waste are separated and collected on different days.

GHMC commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy directed all the Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Medical Officers Health (AMOHs) to observe every Wednesday and Saturday as Dry Collection Days. He instructed them to take up campaigns in colonies and slums to verify houses and encourage them to collect their dry waste and give to their respective Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) on assigned days.

As the chances of dry waste getting decomposed does not arise for at least three to four days, GHMC plans to collect dry waste and plastic waste on these two days. If the establishment or the households segregates dry waste in a separately provided garbage bin, the same will be collected by sanitary workers in next two to three days where as wet garbage, which gets decomposed within a day, will be collected on a daily basis by the sanitary workers, GHMC officials said.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Central government has put the onus of segregating waste on residents and that they should handover only segregated waste. As per the rules, penalty can be imposed if unsegregated waste is handed over.

Municipal Corporations like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Bengaluru, Mysuru and others are successfully successfully implementing dry garbage collection on different days and GHMC wants to replicate the model in Greater Hyderabad. The Corporation will also rope in various stakeholders such as residents welfare associations and NGOs to create awareness on waste management and important source of segregation among the waste generators, Janardhan Reddy said. On an assessment carried out, it is estimated that the waste generated in a single household is little over 2 kgs on an average.