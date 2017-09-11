HYDERABAD: Officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) visited University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday to analyse the complaints raised by students on Peacock Lake in the campus getting polluted. TSPCB officials collected water samples from the lake for testing various water quality parameters.

Zonal commissioner of GHMC West Zone, D Hari Chandana, who visited the university said, “We saw that there were 2-3 inflow channels entering the university through which water was flowing into the lake. It is said to be sewage water that is flowing into the university, which has to be verified.

Study of all the channels flowing into the lake will be done to find out from where all the water is flowing from and if there is sewage in it. Once this is known, then it can be decided as to what can be done to stop this.”

Students fhave been raising issue of the lake getting polluted allegedly due to sewage flowing from nearby areas through Gachibowli stadium into lake.