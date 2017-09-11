HYDERABAD: With a play school mushrooming in every second colony in an attempt to seize the lucrative business opportunity, the once nascent sector in the business environment, of late, has seen a decline due to emergence of numerous players. The cutthroat competition that exists among various players, though a benefit for the parents, appears to be no longer an advisable investment destination.

It may be noted that recently NCERT (National Council of Education Research and Training) also proposed to implement a standard curriculum model for all play schools which, otherwise, is a highly unregulated space.

Even the CBSE or State Education council does not set guidelines for the schools to follow, which makes it all the more sensitive place for kids to be in. Explaining on how the model functions Hizayat Ali Khan, director of Bachpan Play School, Tolichowki feels that only a franchise model driven concept can survive considering the various brands that have emerged.

“One needs to invest 15 plus lakhs in buying out a franchise and from then on, royalty fees of 20 per cent is to be paid. We have to run the show in 80 per cent of our revenues. That includes a lot of maintenance charges and profits are minimal,” he said.

“There are no significant barriers to entry and every other lane has a day care centre that they market as a playschool. For someone to survive, adherence to the vision of the company helps in the long run,” said Naveen D’souza, brand manager, Oi Playschools.

Meanwhile, educationists are of the opinion that such business models are deemed to fail as a basic concept of ‘play’ is used as a marketing strategy. “Play and school are two differentials and ‘play’ is a way for teachers to effectively impart teaching,” said Chukka Ramaiah, an educationist.