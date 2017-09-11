HYDERABAD: The crucial Road under Bridges (RUBs) at Oliphanta near Secunderabad Railway station, which was in dilapidated condition and unsuitable for driving for over two decades, has been completely relaid with new CC roads costing around `90.20 lakh by GHMC in a short span, thanks to Metro Rail works.

With laying of new roads, driving vehicles under RUBs is going to be a smooth affair. One side of the road portion was opened on Sunday evening and the entire stretch will be opened on Monday. Besides, the ugly looking surface inside RUBs too was cleaned thoroughly and painted.

The road was closed by the Traffic police from August 18 to facilitate Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) for commencement of construction of steel bridge over twin RUBs of Oliphanta, near Secunderabad Railway station.

GHMC took advantage of the situation and GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy instructed officials to utilise opportunity to remove dilapidated road and lay a new one. GHMC sanctioned `90.20 lakh for this purpose. Without losing time, short tenders were called and works were awarded to an agency.