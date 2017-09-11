Prof Kancha Ilaiah expressing his views on ‘The Roots of the Periphery’ at Lamakaan in Hyderabad. (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)

HYDERABAD: Renowned professor Kancha Ilaiah, who is also a social activist, has complained that he is receiving threatening calls by Arya Vysya Sangam.

Osmania University Inspector said that Professor Ilaiah has claimed to receive threat calls.

The Arya Vysya, also known as Komati, is a Telugu-speaking Indian caste.

This comes just days after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.