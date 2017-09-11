Professor Kancha Ilaiah receives death threat
By ANI | Published: 11th September 2017 06:13 PM
Last Updated: 11th September 2017 06:13 PM
HYDERABAD: Renowned professor Kancha Ilaiah, who is also a social activist, has complained that he is receiving threatening calls by Arya Vysya Sangam.
Osmania University Inspector said that Professor Ilaiah has claimed to receive threat calls.
The Arya Vysya, also known as Komati, is a Telugu-speaking Indian caste.
This comes just days after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.