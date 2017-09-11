After shattering the box office with the Baahubali franchise, everyone has been waiting for director SS Rajamouli to announce his next project. Reports suggest that it will be a social drama to be produced by DVV Danayya. Speculations were rife that the director’s next would have either Jr NTR and Allu Arjun playing the lead role. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer.



According to a source, Ram Charan is now the first choice for the film. “Rajamouli is keen to choose Charan over Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. The former is not free for a year and he has already committed to working with director Trivikram Srinivas for a project. Allu Arjun too cannot concentrate on any new projects as he is currently working on Naa Peru Surya, followed by a project with director Lingusaamy,” says a source.

“There’s still time for Charan to kick-start the proceedings for director Koratala Siva’s next and he will wrap up Rangasthalam 1985 soon. So, Rajamouli’s film could well be Charan’s next after Koratala’s project,” adds the source. Charan and Rajamouli have earlier delivered a blockbuster hit in Magadheera and if everything falls in place, this could be their second project together.