HYDERABAD: Pothole-ridden roads have been causing additional burden of maintenance and repair costs on city buses and now, owing to bad condtion of roads in the city, the Greater Hyderabad zone of State Road Transport Corporation has decided not to install TVs in city buses anymore. As of date, 400-odd television sets installed in city buses have gone out of order.

The state-run passenger transport corporation had earlier proposed to fix all buses with TV to attract commuters. Apart from playing movies, the corporation thought of using the facility to publicise government schemes and upcoming projects. Moreover, it hoped that revenue could be generated for the cash-strapped corporation by giving air space for advertisements. Now, all the plans have been shelved owing to bad roads.

Such TV sets were fixed first in all high-end buses to provide ‘infotainment’ to commuters. “And efforts were being made to install TVs in the 3,500-odd city buses but private agencies did not come forward to take up the project,” said a senior official, confirming that TSRTC would not install TVs in city buses in the immediate future.

“Sensitive electronic parts in TV sets get damaged when a bus runs on pothole-ridden roads and speed-breakers, which increases maintenance charges for the agency concerned,” said a senior official of the corporation. “While passengers would have the luxury of watching movies and other programmes, the corporation would give publicity for government’s welfare schemes and new projects and, at the same time, earn monthly revenue by permitting the agency to install TVs,” he said.