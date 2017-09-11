NEW DELHI: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as K.T.R., a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, on Monday took cognisance into the matter of an 11-year-old having been made to stand inside the boys' toilet as a punishment for not wearing proper uniform.

Following a tip-off by ANI, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader took to Twitter and exclaimed that what the school teacher did with the girl was "ridiculous and absolutely inhuman."

He further said that he would take it up with the deputy chief minister of the state for an appropriate action on the school.

"Ridiculous & absolutely inhuman. Will take it up with Hon'ble Deputy CM education for appropriate action on the school," he tweeted.

Ridiculous & absolutely inhuman. Will take it up with Hon'ble Deputy CM education for appropriate action on the school https://t.co/Te2AndUZhF — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 10, 2017

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the victim had said, "When I was walking up to my class room; my PT teacher stopped me and enquired about my uniform. I told the truth that my mother washed it so I could not wear the uniform. I also tried to explain that my parents have written a note in my school diary for the excuse. But she did not listen to me and continued to shout. She later pulled me to the boys' toilet and made me stand there."

"Std. IV students saw me and laughed. After sometime, my PT teacher allowed me to go back to the class and asked to not repeat the mistake. Later, she discussed the matter with other teachers too. I have decided that I won't go back to the school," she added.

Following the incident, several child rights activists have demanded to register a case against the school under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.