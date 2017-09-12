HYDERABAD: Three doctors, who did not attend to duties at the Amangal Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rangareddy district, have been issued memos, seeking explanation for their unauthorised absence.

When health minister C Laxma Reddy paid a surprise visit to the PHC on Monday morning, patients and attendants complained to him that though five doctors were allotted to the PHC they take turns and only two doctors attend to duties on any given day. The situation was the same when Laxma Reddy visited the PHC on Monday. When the lapse on part of doctors was brought to his notice, he asked the district medical and health officer Dr Balaji Pawar to issue memos to them.



To put a check on the issue of professors not turning up for classes in medical colleges and doctors not being punctual in attending duties at Hospitals, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that he will use CCTV cameras to access classrooms in medical colleges to find if professors are taking classes and going on ward rounds.