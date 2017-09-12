HYDERABAD: The art exhibition ‘Confluence – The Veterans and The Known’ ongoing at the Art Walkway, Park Hyatt, is a celebration of many of the legends of past and present who defined Indian art scene in the cultural map. Even though the Indian art world has lost several of its gems, their legacy lives in the opuses they left behind. The 9th edition of the exhibition is organised by

Gallery Space at the luxury hotel.



At the wall next to the entrance, two opuses by legendary MF Hussain greet you reminding of the artist’s exile and his master strokes revered by the world. Next to his works is the striking abstract by 93-year-old artist Ram Kumar, known as one of the first abstract masters of the country. The metaphysical current flows through the wall as one spots KG Subramanyan’s oeuvres of goddesses in a confluence of figurative and abstract. Under the maestro’s tutelage were trailblazers of art world like Ram Kinkar Baij, Nandalal Bose and BB Mukherjee. It’s sad that he passed away the last year.



Another master artist late Jeram Patel’s two art works stand out because of the painter’s signature style which beckons the beholders with the mishmash of their strokes. On the same wall is an acrylic artwork in blurred geometric abstract by Sayed Haider Raza, who left for his heavenly abode in 2016. The work explores space, line and light much like the artist’s spiritual inclination to Indian mysticism. On another wall, FN Souza’s work, in its own silent way, attracts the viewer. There are other artists like Shuvaprasanna, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Jogen Chowdhury and others as well whose work feature as part of the show.

The exhibition is on till September 17