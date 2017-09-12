HYDERABAD: The contractor, who hired daily-wage labourers, has failed to follow state government’s rules in enrolling the details of the hired workers with the labour department. If the contractor had made such enrolment, the government would pay `25,000 each for the funeral expenses and `6 lakh each for death claims. The workers, who escaped from the mishap, were unaware about the government’s scheme of insurance policies.

The land belongs to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and was let out to the State Handloom Weavers Co-Operation for organising an exhibition under the development of women and children in rural areas (Dwacra) and display their products. The government had given its contract to Yousuf and Co. Aluminium Structure, a private agency, to set up shed and stalls at the place.

Azam Khan, native of Uttar Pradesh, said that around 30 persons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh came to the city a few days ago to construct the shed.