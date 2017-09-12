HYDERABAD: In the wake of a shocking case where a 11-year-old girl was humiliated by forcing her to stand outside boy’s washroom for not wearing school uniform, an inquiry by the District Education Officer (DEO) of Sangareddy district revealed that Rao’s High School has been functioning without government permission.The school management, flouted rules and shifted their premises from Rangareddy to Sangareddy without applying for permission from the government. Officials from the district education department had shut the school and also put forth a notice about it being unauthorised in 2016. Following this, the management applied for permission to shift, which was also rejected by the regional joint director as the new premises was not suitable for the school which currently has 535 children enrolled.

For the second time in one year, the school was closed in March 2017 after which the management got a stay from the High Court, forcing the department to open it. “We then filed a counter in the High Court, which is currently pending. After this, the case of this 11-year-old child being subjected to trauma came to light. In case of any other school, we would have written to the government to shut the school,” said Vijaya Kumar, DEO of Sangareddy. Meanwhile, the management has been directed to accommodate them in other school branches.



PET says it was unintentional

Meanwhile, Priyanka, the Physical Education Trainer (PET) from the school, who punished the child for not wearing her uniform clarified that making the child stand outside the boys washroom was unintentional, according to the DEO. “She clarified that she made her stand there as it was close to the classroom and that she was there with the child all the while. However, since the girl was traumatised, it would be considered as corporal punishment,” DEO said.

Video goes viral

In a video footage, the child shared that despite her repeatedly stating that her parents made a note, the PET punished her. “She questioned me, how can your mother wash the uniform on a day when school is open. She did not listen to my plea that a diary note has been made. She made me stand outside the boy’s washroom. Some boys laughed at me,” the child said in the video.

‘Action to be taken soon’

IT and MAUD minister KT Ramarao promised to ensure appropriate action against the school in question after taking up the matter with the deputy CM. Police filed cases against the principal and the PET under sections 342(wrongful confinement), 324(causing hurt), 506(criminal intimidation), 504(intentional insult) & 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Girl attempts suicide after ‘harassment’ by seniors, teachers

Mancherial: Days after two girl students of Luxxetipet Gurukul school attempted suicide, another similar incident took place in a Gurukul school in Chennur on Monday. The inmate of the Chennur Gurukul school attempted suicide by consuming poison on Monday. The deceased was studying in class 9 in the school. It is learnt that she was subjected to ragging by her seniors. Also, there was allegations that the school teachers were harassing her.