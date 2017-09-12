HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will play host to delegates from across 85 countries who will be attending the SKAL International World Congress to be held from October 5 to 9. The 78th global meet that will see the participation of major international and local players from the tourism industry will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.



SKAL, a Swedish word, translates to cheers in English and is the world’s largest travel organisation founded in 1934. Hyderabad competed with popular travel destinations like Bangkok and Copenhagen to host the summit and after a thorough inspection, the decision to host the Congress here was made. It garnered 136 votes while Bangkok got just 33.