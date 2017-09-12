HYDERABAD: In the last three years, he came across several incidents that gave him a deep insight of the issue. He says that people have a vague idea about ‘fear of public speaking’. As a college student, he himself was once a victim of stage fear. He was always restricted in his comfort zone. He says, “I find that stage fear has much deeper aspects. It was during my journey towards discovering more about on-stage fear that I found a number of other related stories. In all the stories that I found fear of expressing was common and reasons for that differed. For almost nine months, I met several people and recorded stories. All of them had stories of anguish and pain deep within.”



Through his documentary ‘India without Stage Fear’, he brings out how people dread and panic in front of a larger audience. The film showcases how stage fright exerts a toll on self-confidence, self-esteem and causes some people to leave school or a job or deny a promotion. Many including seasoned professional performers suffer in silent terror. Sometimes, people even hesitate to speak to their near and dear ones.

The stories are a firsthand experience of different people who have faced this issue and later overcame this through proper interventions. It includes stories like that of a girl who was diagnosed with cancer but did not tell her parents about it because she was ashamed of her illness. Yeshwanth adds another heart whelming story, “Preethi, a girl techie from Mumbai narrates how her brother had sexually abused her.

The worst day of her life comes every year in the name of Rakshabandhan where she had to tie rakhi every year to him. Finally, she gathered the courage to speak to her parents about this.” Just like Preethi there are several other girls who came out of their cocoon and spoke in front of the camera. For him, initially, it was difficult to get people to speak but gradually they overcame their fear and stood out boldly.The entire production has been done in collaboration with Ramanaidu Film School.The documentary proposal has been selected at Public service broadcast Trust India (PSBT). It is now being sent for International Film Festivals.