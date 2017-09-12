HYDERABAD: In the gamut of a staple Telangana narrative, the Dhi Artspace takes a bold step to maintain its dialogue with its audience which is very refreshing and nourishing for the local spectators’ absorption. The current exhibition Mindful Memoir reveals a continuous curatorial effort which has established a way of thought and brings to the fore aspirations and attempts of highly individualistic narratives fashioned in very lucid and minimalistic expressions. For gallerist Bhargavi, it is a personal space where she likes to introduce young but highly talented artist from various creative zones.



The title of the show, ‘Mindful Memoir’ indicate a judicious selection of painters; Kundan Mondal is a post graduate from the M S University, Baroda, and Mithun Das, also a post graduate from the Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal, portray divergent narratives and have highly individualistic approaches to work. But, before we shift to appreciating the works it’s equally important to understand the montage and its display. Unlike most exhibitions, this display maintains the sanctity of artist studios and is mounted sans frames. Such an approach cuts away commercial concerns and presents to its audience, the rawness of the canvas, exposing textures, delicate drawings and multiple washes which are otherwise hidden behind glass or acrylic sheets.

Although, both the artists have roots in Bengal and currently live in Baroda, their creative content is highly divergent and when on display they do not clash or speak louder to grab attention or mar the line of thought by appearing without a sequence. In fact, the display appears like an avant-garde projection happening in a video or a film.



The exhibition begins with a huge 72x48 inches frame of Kundan Mondal titled ‘For the Love of Flower’. This is a very earthy brown painting with innumerable miniature elements of mountains, houses, trees, horsemen, and people nicely fused into the background which is meant to create a connect with the portrayal of the two men dressed in a colonial outfit fashioned in the Kalighat style of paintings. Composed in the centre right of the paintings the men, at a closer look reveal few other elements, linear drawings mainly depicting ferocious acts from other miniature styles.

Once the eye moves away from this area it gets lodged at the kitsch borrowed from the embroidery style of visuals. Although, a very subdued work Kundan keeps his canvas absolutely busy, as though he is in the process of jotting down notes in the visual format. His statement reads: “My … process of painting is basically a continuing interaction between the high art and the popular culture. ...They are in a way a dialogue between a represented past and my act of representing the present.”



Moving onto his other works the spectator realizes that Kundan can abandon subtleties and can create a whole lot of surprises involving colour and format. Although a patuva at heart, he has reinvented the Kalighat pat in a completely modern way, seeking the formats of contemporary infographics. In a nutshell, this painter has ample and more to share. Mithun Das, on the other hand, is a very structured painter. A surrealist undoubtedly, his black drawings on the creamy yellow background portray creatures of another world. In fact, his paintings are an array of a singular obsession with metamorphic creatures encircled around a salient drawing in the centre of the painting. Populated with a thorny environment or spiky trees the landscape is an equally a harsh playground inviting seekers of macabre.



Although, the spectator may dismiss Das’ works as a content of the subconscious mind, his text relates that his imagery is a generation of the harsh realities of a hospital morgue. Lifeless mutilated bodies and putrefying flesh give rise to a whole new life where sensuality creates a chain of happenings, giving rise to one form and the next. Mithun Das’ statement reads as such: “It’s a phantasmagorical world where I seek my solace. My works celebrate the uncanny. The motifs which constantly recur in my imagery speak of desires as well as of unknown fears, which continues to haunt me. … I render my images spontaneously, creating impressions of my psyche.

The show is on till October 7