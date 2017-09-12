HYDERABAD: Students of Maulana Aazad National Urdu University (MANUU) has converted criticism against them from none other than the varsity’s vice-chancellor into an election slogan. VC Md Aslam Parvaiz had termed students’ agitation as ‘sadak chaap’ activism on Friday. MANUU student union election for this year is scheduled between 9 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.



During a debate carried by the candidates contesting for the post of student union president on Friday, the varisty V-C Md Aslam Parvaiz said, “Karna hai toh dhang ka activism kariye/sadak chaap activism nahi (Do some decent activism and not low grade activism)”. The students said that the V-C made these statements regarding the students’ protests on two occasions as ‘sadak chaap’.



Following the V-C’s speech which was seen in bad taste by the leaders across the student union groups on campus -- Sadak Chaap Zindabad/Sadak Chaap lade chalo has become the most popular election slogan on campus. “Addressing the election candidates, first the V-C denounced one former student union representative who had raised his voice against MANUU authorities and said this is sadak chaap activism. He then went on to relate this instance to our protest last year after a student was evicted from the boys hostel for demanding two “extra” pooris at the varsity mess and made to spend the night near the main gate,” said the present Student Union president Tajamul Islam.



Adil who represents Azad National Students’ Association said, “The presence of our V-C during the Friday debate was seen as disturbing by various students. When I was speaking, he interfered me twice and gave a long speech to discourage the voices raised by the students on campus.”