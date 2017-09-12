HYDERABAD: An open space behind a wine shop, which is being used on lines of a permit room, has turned out to be a major nuisance for residents of Netaji Nagar in Kapra. The residents have started an online campaign seeking closure of the shop and are scheduled to stage a protest demonstration tomorrow morning.Residents here complain that people get drunk behind Sai Bhavani Wines, create nuisance and even throw liquor bottles into compounds of houses located adjacent. As per some residents, consumption of liquor in this area starts right at 4 am and continues till midnight.

Ironically, the issue is as old as seven years and all the government authorities including the prohibition and excise department, police, municipality and even local politicians have failed to address their issue. One resident, when asked what they plan to do now said, “We will tweet IT minister KT Rama Rao. May be then our problem will be solved.”The open place behind Sai Bhavani Wines is located adjoining a house where a family consisting of senior citizens, women and children live. The family has faced many traumatising incidents of drunkards passing urine on their walls, consuming liquor in front of their house and getting threatened for complaining about it.



C Shekhar, president of the Netaji Nagar Residents Welfare Association said, “We have been protesting the problem since a long time. We even met head of the commissioner of prohibition and excise department and requested to not renew license for the shop. There are about 35 small and big colonies located in near by areas of the liquor store. Every Wednesday, a market is organised in the area where many residents go and women are often harassed by drunkards.”



S Chandrasekhar of Open Secunderabad Cantonment Roads group said, “People are tired of complaining about the issue and seeing no action by the government. We have started an online petition on Change.org which is addressed to RV Chandravadan, Commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise department on the issue and will be conducting a protest on Wednesday. The liquor shop’s license comes to an end this month and hopefully this time our protests will be heard and the license will not be renewed.” However, the commissioner could not be reached for a comment.