HYDERABAD: Rattled by the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Gurugram and the humiliating punishment to the primary school student of Rao’s High School in the city, parents are worried about security in schools. They now want schools to have Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) to enable parental participation in schools as per the GO MS 46 of 1987. Stating that PTAs should be established on war-footing basis in all schools, HSPA said, “Formation of PTAs will bring in the required transparency in the affairs of the school and keep the parents fully informed and satisfied about the steps taken to ensure safety and security of their children,” stated the Association it its representation to the commissioner.



Parents rued even as the main stakeholder in a school, they have no say in its functioning.

With children being locked up in school and humiliated and punished for not paying fees and several incidents of punishments in the recent past, seemed to have jolted the parents.Aravinda Jatta, a parent, proposed that safety and security in schools should be taken up as the main agenda in the meeting between the school managements and parents that is to be held at the Directorate of School Education on September 15.

HSPA submits representation to school edn chief

Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) on Monday submitted a representation to the commissioner of School Education, G Kishan, demanding steps for the formation of PTAs. They demanded publication of details on the schools where PTAs have been formed.

Demands in a nutshell

Immediate formation of PTAs in each school

Order security and safety audit of all schools

Police verification of all teaching and non-teaching staff to check their antecedents

Include the above points in the agenda of the meeting called of the Schools and the Parents on September 15. Take other steps that you may deem necessary