HYDERABAD: One Hyderabadi said he will conduct awareness talks on suicide. Just then, another group of youngsters said they will make sandwiches and distribute to the kids in slums. Another bunch of enthusiastic Gen-Xers promised to do free pick up and drop of things to connect the donor with the recepient. They were all part of Daan Utsav, also known as the ‘Festival of Giving’ which celebrates the spirit and joy of giving and random acts of kindness across India between October 2 to 8. The national body made a formal annoucement of its activities for this year on Tuesday.

pic: Vinay Madapu



The event hosted by Marriott Hyderabad, also a volunteer in the week-long festival which runs through the efforts of volunteers across the country and encourages everyone to give something to others, had Hyderabadis from all walks of life coming up to the dais to tell the world how they are going to make the world a better place.

While Tale Tellers Troupe said they would conduct a midnight workshop on October 7 at Phoneix Arena to help people lose their stage fright and be able to speak up. Your Genie said they will facilitate free pick up and drop during the week while Global Edge School said it would host a carnival and let kids have fun in their Daan Utsav fundraiser on October 7 at their Kokapet campus.

Chai Bisket, an entertainment portal which enjoys a huge subscriber base in Hyderabad, said it will share stories on giving to reach out to more people on their website. Marriott said it will put up a wish tree (where kids from destitute and shelter home send their wishes and the hotel encourages guests to fulfill it) besides a blood donation camp too during October 2-8 week. Rice Bucket Challenge said it plans to raise 1,000 kg of rice for families of farmers who committed suicide.



Shuttler Jwala Gutta was the chief guest of the event and she talked about how it is important to stop and take time to reflect on our lives and make space and time to do give something back to the society. “Giving need not always be in the form of money or things. You can give time and thought to causes.” Men can start with giving respect to women, she said, during Daan Utsav. Details: joyofgivingweek.org and 9985951022.