HYDERABAD: Two daily wage workers, who were hired by a firm to construct temporary shed for exhibition purpose, died on the spot after the thatched roof collapsed on the victims near Prasads Theatre in Saifabad police limits on Sunday night. Two more workers suffered injuries and have been admitted in a hospital.The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Saleem (45) and Veeru Prasad. The injured persons are Azar and Fakruddin, both hail from Madhya Pradesh.



The incident occurred at 1.30 am on Monday. D Venkat Reddy, sub-inspector, Saifabad, said that as many as 50 workers were hired by a private contractor. They were working to make the temporary shed with iron pillars and roof with the assistance of three JCBs.Suddenly, the pillars of the shed collapsed after which the aluminium-sheet roof fell on the workers.