HYDERABAD: A Facebook post by Urdu department PhD scholar at University of Hyderabad (UoH), titled ‘final letter’ and indicating that the author was suicidal, sent varsity officials into a tizzy on Monday.

The post by Saleha Begum blamed UoH Vice Chancellor, Pro-VC, Controller of Examination, head of Urdu department, dean and her supervisor for her “severe mental depression and severe health complications”.



In the post, Begum alleged that in 2016 when she was in fifth year of PhD, she complained to university officials that she was being harassed by her guide who did not allow her to extend her course to six years and that she had asked that her guide be changed. She alleged that her guide wanted her to de-register from course. Begum asked why the university had failed to address her complaint of harassment through a grievance redressal committee. Instead her hostel room was locked a week ago, she said. She was a recipient of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students for 2015-17 and could utilise only one year of money as she did not get an extension. She said her mother, who died of cancer last year, had always dreamed of seeing her as ‘Dr Saleha Begum’.



As per sources, university officials looked into the matter once they came to know of the post and found that Begum was safe and with her family. She hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Vinod Pavarala, spokesperson of UoH, said on Tuesday the department level grievance redressal committee would meet on the issue. He said Begum’s guide had been changed once at her request and it was the second request which was not entertained.