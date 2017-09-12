HYDERABAD: More women are hiring bikes and that is a sign of things to come, says bike rental aggregator Wheelstreet.in. An internal study by the a bike rental aggregator that works with independent vendors enabling them to offer personalised services including different pricing structures for the same bike, multiple pickup locations, a huge fleet of the latest bikes and real time availability on the platform, says that it has found some interesting insights on how women are increasingly renting bikes to get through to work and during travel.



“With the world moving increasingly towards a shared economy, millennials are setting new trends each day. One of the India’s largest bike rental platforms reflects that the number of working women hiring bikes today has increased tremendously, “ say the founders Pranay Shrivastava and Moksha Srivastava are the CEO and CMO of the company respectively.

Pranay Shrivastava, CoFounder and CEO

A graduate from the L.N.C.T college in Bhopal, he is a true blue entrepreneur. The idea for Wheelstreet.com came about since he used to rent his bike out to friends while living in Delhi. The company grew thanks to his passion for Startups, Disruptions, and most importantly bikes. He counts his sister, Pankhuri Shrivastava who is the founder and CMO of Grabhouse as one of his biggest inspirations. On the personal front, his family consists of his father who is a bank manager and his mother who is a teacher.

Moksha Srivastava, Co-Founder, CMO, Spokesperson

This first generation entrepreneur is in her early twenties and a bold risk taker. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she is a journalism graduate from IIMC, New Delhi. Prior to starting out at Wheelstreet.in, she was a reporter at Times of India, New Delhi and a Radio Jockey at 92.7 FM in Jhansi. She was also a volunteer with an NGO called BIF that works with schools in small towns where they teach young school kids. The hassles that she faced with a rented two – wheeler in Delhi and the entrepreneurial mindset of co-founder, Pranay Shrivastava who used to rent his personal bike to fellow students is what prompted them to start out with their own venture. An avid reader, her passion is singing and heading out for long road trips on her trusted Avenger.

Some of the interesting insights

The ratio between men and women is almost equal. 40% of the customers in Hyderabad are women riders.Nationally, wheelstreet caters to more than 6k + customers, on a monthly basis Hyderabadi women bikers prefer geared vehicles. Avenger and Activa are the most preferred bikes by women in Hyderabad.Wheelstreet.in, launched on November 3, 2014, and headquartered in Bengaluru has a presence in Hyderabad and other cities including, Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata. The company was founded by Moksha Srivastava and Pranay Shrivastava, two friends in their early twenties. With a fair amount of market research backing the need for an organised two wheeler rental marketplace, they initially began operations in Delhi as the first of its kind in India.



Wheelstreet takes a 20 percent commission on each booking from the vendors and accepts bookings even an hour prior to the pickup time basis availability. They have multiple pickup locations, huge fleet of bikes, different prices and real time availability.The most popular Bike hiring Zones are - Gachibowli, Banjara hills. The average frequency of hiring bikes are 4-5 times a week and the Peak business days are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.