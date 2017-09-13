HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth from Karnataka was killed by his brother-in-law, two days after marriage. The incident has occurred one km away from Mangalhat police station on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Amar fell in love with a girl. Few days ago, they went to Bengaluru and got married. Her brother Laxman contacted her and requested them to come back home. On Monday, they came to city and went to the latter’s home.

When Amar was going to his rented room, Laxman accompanied him and on reaching an isolated place, he allegedly killed him and fled. Inspector A Sanjeeva Rao said, “The duo hailed from same community and we are verifying the facts.” It is learnt that Laxman surrendered before police and confessed to have committed the crime. However, police has not confirmed it yet.