HYDERABAD: Manasa Jonnalagadda has no pretense about herself. Softspoken and confident, yet unapologetically herself, she is the new kid on the glamour block. Manasa is your regular 20-year-old with a not so regular portfolio. Straight A student, Head Girl in school and crowned Miss GITAM, in GITAM College where she is currently studying third year ECE, Manasa now also flaunts the crown as Miss India Asia PAcific. “I am thrilled. I am still trying to comprehend everything that has happened,” she chuckles when asked about how she has been taking the new title.

When Worlds Collide

Manasa spent her childhood in the United States of America and as a teenager was transported back to Hyderabad as her parents migrated. And for a young Manasa, the switch was quite jarring. “It was quite a culture shock for me when I shifted to Hyderabad. It took me over a year to understand and adjust to the stark differences in the mindsets of those in the US and those back home,” she shares. But she also admits that both her homes had their own challenges. “There is racism in the US. And I did encounter it when I was in school. But my parents were communicative and would be aware and alert about anything that might disturb me,” she says. “In Hyderabad,” she adds, “as compared to the West, the mindsets are much more conventional and it took me a while to adjust to what is normal here.”

Just another teenager

As any young girl does, Manasa, a beauty queen too, felt burdened by insecurities? “I was extremely conscious about my weight growing up. But eventually I learnt that it doesnt matter how much you weigh or how much skin you show to be beautiful,” she explains. The pageant and the experience too was a learning curve for her she admits. “Everyone who I was competing with were professional models while I was just someone who happened to make it to the Top 5 after enrolling as an afterthought. Before we went to Thailand for the finals I learnt a lot in training . and from them - posing, smiling and worked on my personality.”

Everybody is beautiful

Manasa’s idea of fashion and glamour is unconventional. She says, “I wear both Indian and Western clothing equally. But I staunchly believe that you don’t have to show skin to look or feel beautiful. Same goes with body weight. As I have been there, I really think young girls shouldn’t starve themselves under the pressure of having a perfect body. Every body is as beautiful as they are on the inside.”

Ask her what her plans for the future are she admits, “I have been getting a lot of movie offers. But I am waiting for the perfect script with weight in character to get launched.”

Manasa isn’t all about the glamour either. Her message to the world, as she apparently also mentioned in her pageant. “If I am able one day, I would want to provide shelters to orphans – they are children who didn’t choose that misfortune. Also anyone who has the financial ability should adopt as there are enough kids in the world who aren’t fortunate enough to have a loving home,” she signs off.

Quick takes

Favourite actor: Allu Arjun

Favourite

actress:

Nivetha Thomas, Sai Pallavi

Besides

academics:

I love dancing

If not show

business:

I would do MBA

Acting debut:

Jujubi

(Short film)