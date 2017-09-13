HYDERABAD: 26-year- old, newly-wed Ashok Kumar was on his way back home on July 8 when his bike was hit by a lorry near SangaReddy. He was immediately evaluated by the emergency team who found that he had multiple serious injuries to both his feet, right leg, penis, scrotum, scapula and lower back. The blood circulation to the right lower limb was not there and was advised amputation at a local hospital.

However, he was then moved to MaxCure Hospitals, Madhapur where Dr. Satish and team at the ER stabilised his condition and handed over him to consultant plastic surgeon Dr. Kiran Banda for further treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kiran Banda, said, “We had to perform multiple surgical procedures.This was a challenging case. However, we didn’t want to give-up. He has a bright future. He is now able to walk with support.”