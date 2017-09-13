HYDERABAD: A missing person’s case turned into a murder investigation, when the body of a Class 12 student of Hyderabad, missing from Saturday, was found in the outskirts of the city on Monday. Police have turned to CCTV footage to track down the murderer, suspected to be someone close to the victim.

The victim, 17-year-old Chandni Jain, left her home in Miyapur at 5pm on Saturday to meet friends. She was found dead in the hillocks in Ameenpur on city outskirts Monday evening. Cyberabad police suspect she was strangled to death by a person seen walking with her on Saturday. Chandni was a student of Silver Oaks international school in Bachupally. After her familyy was unable to reach her on Saturday, they started looking for her before lodging a complaint at 12.30 am on Sunday.



On Monday night, Ameenpur police received information that the decomposed body of a woman was found in the hillocks.On Tuesday morning, Chandni’s family went to the spot and identified her body. “First we saw her jacket lying there and then saw the tattoo on her hand, with which we confirmed that the body was that of my sister,” said Niveditha, Chandni’s older sister. Chandni had a tattoo of her date of birth in Roman letters. Miyapur police said the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem exam and the missing person case was now a murder investigation.



THE last Chandni Jain’s family saw of the 17-year-old was Saturday evening. Chandni returned to her home in Deepthisri Nagar after college and spent time with her mother, Kavitha, and, elder sister, Niveditha, before going to meet friends at 5pm. “When I called her at around 6.30 pm, her phone was switched off. After searching at all possible places, we lodged a complaint with the Miyapur police at around 12.30 am on Sunday,” said Niveditha.



Cops have been able to trace her movements after analysis of CCTV footage from 100 cameras including those installed at apartments where Chandni lived. It is this footage that has indicated that someone known to Chandni may have been involved in her death as she was seen near crime scene with a man wearing shorts. “She (victim) left the home at around 5 pm. She was seen on the main road getting out of an auto at 5.28 pm and at around 6 pm, her phone was switched off. The last incoming call was from her sister at 3.30 pm. The girl and the suspect spent sometime in the isolated area which was few meters from the crime scene. There were chocolate wrappers left at that spot. The girl’s jacket was also removed from her body, which may have been used to strangulate her,” said sources. “The duo was seen conversing and no altercation was seen between them while walking into the isolated area,” an officer said.