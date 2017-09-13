HYDERABAD: Moinabad Panchayat Raj Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) B Sudarshan Reddy was arrested by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday for possessing disproportionate assets.

The officials conducted raids at six places in Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar belonging to the DEE and unearthed properties worth over `10 crore. On receiving information about the assets possessed by DEE, a case of disproportionate assets was registered against him.



Assets include over 11 acres of land, two houses, four flats and 11 plots at various places. He has G+1 houses at Malakpet and Saroornagar, three flats at Serilingampally, one flat at Dilsukhnagar, two acres of land in Nalgonda, 8.4 acres of land in Mahabubnagar, a plot at Hayathnagar, two plots at Saroornagar, two plots at Mansoorabad, one plot at Kothur mandal, three plots at Jadcherla, one plot at Saroornagar and Vanaparthi, 956 gm gold, `1.66 lakh cash besides, bank balance of `23.36 lakh, LIC policies, two cars , electronic gadgets worth `1.8 lakh and investment in construction of Kavita Raj apartment at Mansoorabad. The document value of the properties is approximately `3.41 crore and market value is approximately `10 crore. Reddy is being arrested and produced before ACB Court in Hyderabad and the case is under investigation, said ACB in a note on Tuesday.