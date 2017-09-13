HYDERABAD: The three-day expo on traffic, the 6th edition of the international, integrated Traffic InfraTech Expo along with 3rd edition of Parking InfraTech under the banner Smart Mobility Expo. Inaugurated by Yudhvir Singh Malik, IAS, Secretary, the expo has over 120 national and international exhibitors from Australia, Belgium, Finland, China, Germany, UAE, the UK, USA and India. The participants are showcasing the latest products /systems on road safety, parking, telematics, tolling, ITS, road construction, road marking, street lighting, highway security, traffic simulation, electronic sensors, access control, noise barrier, reflective/signage, etc. One of the highlights of the show this time is a special Innovation Zone for start-up companies with new parking and traffic solutions.



On all the days there will be parallel sessions on “Smart World and New Mobility: Breaking barriers.” It serves as an outlet for sharing cutting-edge research, best practices, and experiences from across the world and is intended to be a premier knowledge event for discussing important issues facing the road, transport and mobility sectors. The seminar sessions will also have discussion on key areas like how rapidly evolving technologies and business models for delivering mobility services have dramatic potential to transform the transportation sector India.



New technologies are delivering intelligence to the rail infrastructure, enabling it to increase capacity at a faster rate, while enhancing operational, environmental and safety performance. The session on Railways as the Mobility backbone of the future will touch upon the next-gen solutions for the railways. The event ends on Friday, September 15.