HYDERABAD: University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday denied permission for extension of PhD course duration as it handed over Doctoral Committee (DC) report to Saleha Begum, the PhD scholar of Urdu department in UoH whose post on Facebook alleging harassment and indicating suicidal tendencies made the university go into a tizzy on Monday. The DC report comes after more than one year of the girl completing her fifth year of PhD on June 30, 2016 and a month after the DC met on August 8 last year.



When contacted, Begum, a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, said, “After my fifth year I was denied permission for extension of my PhD duration to sixth year in spite of the fact that I had successfully achieved Maulana Azad National Fellowship. After complaining and heckling with senior most officials of university and raising the issue of harassment by my guide, my work was finally granted a chance of having a DC review meeting. Although usually PhD scholars are given the DC report soon after the meeting, I was not given the report for a month until my post on social media.” What has confused Begum is one of the decisions taken by DC. The DC had advised the scholar to get registered first for the sixth year and get de-registered.