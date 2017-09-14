HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old girl who was allegedly employed as a domestic worker by a techie couple at their apartment in Kondapur in Hyderabad, was rescued and sent to a children’s home in the city on Wednesday. Child rights activist Achyutha Rao on Wednesday alleged that the minor girl was being made to work the whole day and was being tied up with a rope after work. Police, however, refused to confirm those details.

In video footage that was circulated to the media, the girl is seen standing on the balcony of a first floor apartment in Kondapur. A person filming the video, from outside the apartment, asks if she was being beaten up and she nods in agreement. However, when asked other questions, including about where she was from, she does not give any clear answer.

Another video shows a team of policemen at the doorstep of the apartment attempting to rescue the child. A woman in the apartment is seen explaining to police that the minor was suffering from asthma and dental problems. “The girl was brought here for treatment eight days ago. Her father will take her back after four days,” the woman says.

While Rao, who runs the child right’s NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, has alleged that the couple, Raghuram and and Sarita, had bought the child for `10,000 from Maharashtra when she was just two years old and had confined her for eight years, Madhapur police inspector R Kalinga Rao would only confirm that the child had been rescued and handed over to the child welfare committee. No case had been registered at the moment, said the inspector.

