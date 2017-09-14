HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested a minor youth for the murder of 17-year-old Chandni Jain. Police said the juvenile also aged 17, was a close friend of the Chandni’s, adding that circumstantial evidence indicated that it was a premeditated murder. Chandni went missing Saturday evening. Her body was found Monday night in the outskirts of the city at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. Her family identified the body on Tuesday. CCTV footage had shown her near the spot where her body was discovered with a youth, police had said.



The juvenile accused, a 17-year-old from Miyapur in city, according to police, had been the victim’s classmate and a close friend. While the juvenile joined a college in Kompally for intermediate education after Class 10, the deceased continued her education at the same school. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya, addressing the media, said the juvenile accused appeared to have planned to kill her. The juvenile suspected, that she was close with two other boys. Hence, he discontinued his relationship with her. But the deceased insisted on continuing the relationship, he said. “So he decided to meet her and sort out the problem,” he said.

On Saturday, Chandni and the juvenile met at Deepthisri Nagar crossroads and took an auto to Mahdavpuri Hills at Ameenpur. “While the two proceeded towards the isolated place in an auto, he had covered his face with a scarf, probably to conceal his identity from the auto driver,” said Shandilya. Heated arguments erupted between the duo regarding the relationship. “She slapped him and threatened to commit suicide. The agitated juvenile pushed her, punched her and then throttled her to death. Later he dragged the dead body to the cliff and made his escape. On the way he threw the cell phone of the deceased into a pond,” said police.

