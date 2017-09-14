HYDERABAD: Residents of Netaji Nagar in Kapra and surrounding colonies staged a dharna on Wednesday demanding shutting down of Sai Bhavani Wines shop located at Netaji Nagar crossroads.

Express had reported on how the wine shop, which is illegally running an open space behind the shop where people consume liquor, is making lives of people residing in adjacent colonies hell. The wine shop stayed shut during the dharna. Residents, including even the senior citizens participated in the dharna which was conducted opposite to the wine shop and raised slogans demanding the shop be shut.



BJP MLA from Uppal NVSS Prabhakar also participated in the dharna and demanded the prohibition and excise department to ensure that the shop’s license which will be due for renewal at the end of this month, is not renewed. He also called commissioner of the department from the site of dharna and conveyed the same message to him.The dharna was conducted by a citizen’s collective, Green Sainikpuri and residents welfare association of Netaji Nagar.