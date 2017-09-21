Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police cracks Gulf marriage racket, 20 held

In a major breakthrough, the Hyderabad police have busted a racket of trafficking women from the state to Gulf countries in the name of marriage.

Published: 21st September 2017

Omani and Qatari nationals along with Indian Muslim priests, who were arrested, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, the Hyderabad police have busted a racket of trafficking women from the state to Gulf countries in the name of marriage.An investigation carried out by police after the incident of forced marriage of a minor girl to an Omani sheikh in August has led to the arrest of five Omani and three Qatari sheikhs, three qazis, four lodge owners in Hyderabad and five marriage brokers. Farid Ahmed Khan, chief qazi from Mumbai and prime accused in the case, was arrested on Sunday, Hyderabad city police commissioner M Mahender Reddy said. Another qazi from Talabkatta in the city, Ali Abdullah Rafia, is absconding. The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 370 (exploitation) of IPC and for rape under POCSO Act. 

Highlighting south zone police’s role in busting the racket, the police commissioner said that the accused were nabbed in raids carried out on lodges FK Plaza, Ghalib Residency, MJ Anas Guest House, Wincity Developer and a few hotels in Chandrayanguta. Modus operandi: “The gang used to target poor families having minor girls. They would promise money to the girls and that they would take them to Gulf countries. 

The Arab nationals would spend Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Most of this money would reach the brokers and qazis and the family of the brides would hardly get some thousands of rupees,” said south zone DCP V Satyanarayana. The police claim that the probe has also led them to identify 35 brokers and unearth a cartel spread across Hyderabad, Oman and other Gulf countries.  The network between local marriage brokers, Arab sheikhs, lodge and hotel owners starts functioning from the time of the landing of the Arab groom at the Hyderabd airport and is active until the illegally married couple reach overseas, said Reddy.  The police plan to continue the probe and open suspect sheets against 48 persons including brokers and qazis. The involvement of these people in illegal marriages is suspected.

Arab nationals Al Mayahi Habib Ali, Al Shahi Talib Humeid Ali, AL Ubaidani Sulaiman, Al salihi Nasser, Al Qasimi Hassan, Omer Mohammed, Hamad Jabir, Safedin Mohammed and Sikander Khan, relative of the minor victim trapped in Oman (Omer Mohammed’s wife) are some of the prime accused.         
Police asked the minority welfare department to publish guidelines for foreign nationals who wish to marry women from Telangana. 

Minorities dept moots  law to curb trafficking
In the wake of the forced marriage of a 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad to a 65-year-old Oman national, minorities welfare dept submitted a proposal to TS government seeking a law to prevent cases of trafficking in girls overseas through forced marriages

